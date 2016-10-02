Former Grantham student carves his way into national art final

Jordan Bell, 16, who left Grantham College at the end of the last academic year, submitted several pieces of wood sculpture based arond the theme of ‘My World’ for the Unique Art Awards.

Jordan, who has autism spectrum disorder and lives in Cranwell, loves woodwork and is now doing a woodcarving course at Hill Holt Wood. He was given plenty of instruction by his great uncle who used to be a professional woodcarver.

Jordan’s mum Vicky said they were looking forward to spending a day in London on October 17 when the winners will be announced at a special ceremony.

Vicky said: “We are really proud of Jordan. This is a big thing for him.”

The winner of the competition will receive £1,000 in vouchers and £3,000 for their school or college.

with further prizes for second and third places.