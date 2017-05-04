Former Grantham student Libby will jump from plane for good cause

A former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School student will jump out of a plane at 15,000 feet, inspired by her grandfather.

Libby Stukins, 19, will complete a tandem skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield in North Lincolnshire tomorrow (Saturday). She will freefall, hitting speeds of 120mph and opening her parachute at 5,000ft.

Libby is raising money for the British Heart Foundation, and so far has raised approximately £450.

Her grandfather, Mike King, suffered a heart attack four years ago which has inspired her to raise money for the worthy cause. After treatment, Mike made a full recovery and much of this has been down to the research carried out by the BHF.

Libby is no stranger to raising money for charity. Last year she ran a marathon for Cancer Research.

Libby went to KGGS and after taking a gap year she is going to Portsmouth University to study International Business in September.

She said: “I’m raising money for the British Heart Foundation’s research and I’d be so grateful for everybody’s support.

“The BHF has helped halve the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK, but sadly every day hundreds of people lose their lives. It’s only thanks to support from people like us that the BHF can create new treatments and discover new cures. Twenty four pounds could pay for two hours of research by an early career scientist, but every pound helps so please give what you can to help me hit my target.”

You can help Libby continue to raise funds by going to her just giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Libby-Stukins97