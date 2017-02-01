Former Grantham student to perform in nationwide live showing of Amadeus

Former King’s School boy Oliver Pashley will perform with the Southbank Sinfonia to accompany Peter Schaffer’s play Amadeus when it is broadcast live from the National Theatre to cinemas nationwide tomorrow.

The broadcast will also be shown at the Reel cinema in Grantham on Thursday (February 2) at 7pm.

Oliver, 24, is a freelance musician who plays the clarinet, an instrument he started learning to play at the age of eight when he was growing up in Grantham.

Schaffer’s play tells the story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy and his relationship with court composer Antonio Salieri who has the power to promote his talent or destroy it. Salieri is seized by obsessive jealousy and begins a war with Mozart.

Read more about Oliver in the Big Interview in Friday’s Grantham Journal (February 3).