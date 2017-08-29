Former JJB Sports in Grantham could become a cafe/bar

A long-empty unit in a prominent Grantham town centre position could become a cafe/bar, if permission is granted by the planning authority.

Loungers Ltd has asked South Kesteven District Council to change the use of the former JJB Sports unit – at the entrance to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre from St Peter’s Hill – from retail to cafe/restaurant.

JJB closed in 2011 and the unit has remained empty since.

If approved, Loungers will turn the 332 sq m of floorspace into a food-led cafe/bar.

According to the planning application, it would be open 8am-12.30am Monday-Saturday, and 8am-11.30pm in Sundays.