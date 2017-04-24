Former TV Gladiator will take part in the Toughest Mudder overnight at Belvoir Castle

A former TV Gladiator, who grew up in the Vale of Belvoir, will take on the hardest Tough Mudder event at Belvoir Castle... and in total darkness.

Rod Bradley, who was Spartan in the revived TV series of Gladiators almost 10 years ago, will join his brothers Charles and William for the gruelling event. Their team will also be made up of golfer Luke Melling and footballer Sean Cairnes, both of whoma are Rod’s brothers-in-law.

The team will be raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity. Charles’ sister in-law Laura Fremantle was diagnosed with a brain tumour in August last year.

The event takes place on May 13 and will take about eight hours during the night.

Rod said: “Charles, Will and I actually all grew up in the Vale of Belvoir so it is really cool to be coming back and taking on this challenge so close to home.

“We are aware that this is a tough challenge and have been training hard to ensure we give it our best go. Those battling health issues have much harder battles everyday which is our motivation to drive on through the night. We are very close as brothers and my brothers-in-law are also very close, we are going to need to be for this challenge as we help each other through the night.

“I also mentioned that my company is supporting us with all the kit we will need too use! PlayerLayer was founded by myself and two other Grantham Lads. We started with a small office opposite the King’s School and eight years later we employ 50 plus people in our HQ in Nottingham and supply sports kit to teams all over the world.”

The event website says: “We’re taking all the mind-numbing terrain, icy water and thick mud that Belvoir Castle has to offer and jamming it into the most intense five-miles you will come across in 2017. Don’t worry about being out there in the early hours of the morning, just concentrate on navigating your team through a course intent on separating the tough from the toughest.”

For more details on the event go to toughmudder.co.uk

To sponsor the Bradleys and their team go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ParadiseBoys

The team also on Instagram at www.instagram.com/paradiseboys