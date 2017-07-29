Free Harlaxton Manor concert to be given by flautist Carla Rees

A flautist who plays her instrument all over the world will be leading a course and giving a free concert at Harlaxton Manor.

Carla Rees, from Allington, artistic director of chamber ensemble rarescale, is once again holding the rarescale summer school for flute players and composers at the Manor.

There will be a short concert in the Great Hall on Wednesday (August 2), starting at 7.30pm. As well as demonstrating the mellow sounds of the alto and baroque flutes, Carla will be joined by rarescale’s bassoonist Ashley Myall, and electronics player Michael Oliva, who will be leading the composers on the course.

The concert will feature music from the Baroque period alongside works by living composers.

The performers will be pleased to answer any questions the audience may have about the instruments or the music played.

Carla, from Allington, spends much of her year performing worldwide, and this is a good opportunity for her to return to her roots and give a local performance as part of the week-long course.

Carla enjoys a hugely varied career with many performances in the UK and abroad. She is also a sought-after teacher, director of Tetractys Publishing, and Music Programme Leader at the Open College of the Arts, where she is developingthe UK’s first complete distance learning degree in music. Her recordings are regularly broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and she also works as a professional photographer.