Freemasons gift £4,000 to Grantham Poverty Concern

A Grantham organisation which helps the homeless will be given a grant of £4,000 from the Lincolnshire Freemasons.

The grant to the Grantham and District Poverty Concern Group is part of £58,000 awarded to six projects across the county, the largest recipient being Hykeham Sailability, near Lincoln, which will receive £25,000.

The charities were chosen by a public vote – 178,801 votes were cast across England and Wales.

The community awards are a major part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations. They will be presented with their awards by the Provincial Grand Master from Lincolnshire Freemasons, Graham Ives.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate three hundred years of Freemasonry by helping six excellent Lincolnshire charities. We’ve been active in charity work for all that time, but this is the first occasion we’ve asked the public to help us decide how to spend our money. We are very pleased that so many people from Lincolnshire took part in the vote.”

The Masonic Charitable Foundation is distributing £3 million in total to 300 charities across the country.