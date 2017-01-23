Freemasons make generous donation to Grantham hospice

St Barnabas Grantham Hospice is one of 242 hospices across the UK to have received grants from The Masonic Charitable Foundation, totalling £600,000.

The hospice and its counterpart in Lincoln received £3,433.

Graham Ives, Provincial Grand Master for Lincolnshire, said: “Freemasons in Lincolnshire are thrilled that The Masonic Charitable Foundation has continued to provide this vital funding for our local hospices. The care, compassion and support they provide to the community is outstanding.”

Pictured are, from left – hospice corporate fund-raiser Tina Dingley, Freemason Walter Cook and hospice community events fund-raiser Janie McCormick.