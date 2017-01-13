Friends Julie and Rachel to hold music night in Great Gonerby for CLIC Sargent

Two friends will hold a charity music night at Great Gonerby Social Club in March, to raise funds for CLIC Sargent.

Julie Gilbert and Rachel Pattison are holding a number of events for the charity, which supports children and young people with cancer and their families, culminating in running the London Marathon in April.

The music event in Great Gonerby will be held on Friday, March 3, at 7.30pm.

It will feature local singers Paula Burrows, Rodeo Jo, Evonne Rivers and Laura Church, with comedienne Ali James as compere.

There will also be a raffle.

Tickets are £7.50 adults and £5 under-16s. To book tickets, call Julie on 07752 489153 or Rachel on 07584 031624.