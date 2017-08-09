Friends walk to raise money for charity which helps premature babies

Two friends raised over £1,000 for a charity which helps premature and sick babies.

Laura Oates and Hanna Walls gathered with friends and family to do a five-mile walk from Grantham to the Dirty Duck pub, in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

And they raised £1050.35 for Bliss, a charity close to both Laura and Hanna’s hearts.

Laura explained: “I gave birth to my son 14 weeks premature at 2lb, and spent 14 weeks in Nottingham City Hospital and Lincoln County Hospital in the neonatal units.

“Hanna had her little girl, Laicey-Mai, who was born nine weeks premature at a good weight and healthy, but sadly contracted an infection in hospital and passed away at 16 days old.

“Neither me, Hanna nor our families were prepared for what happened to our babies and that’s where Bliss are there to help.

“We hope the money raised will help families and the sick babies who have been in similar positions to ourselves, have the best support possible through their journey of the neonatal units.

“We would like to thank every one who took part in the fund-raising event, and for everyone who kindly sponsored us.

“Also, a special thank you also to the Dirty Duck pub in Woolsthorpe, which provided the fund-raising party with amazing hospitality, friendly staff and complimentary drinks at the end of our walk.”

Laura and Hanna’s online fund-raising is still open – anyone wishing to donate is asked to visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laurahanna-1