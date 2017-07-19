From horse box to Prosecco bar for Claypole entrepreneurs

A Claypole couple have embarked on a quirky venture after turning a horse box into a mobile Prosecco bar.

Lauren and Adam Gray recently finished converting the vintage horse box and have already attended a few events which have proved successful.

The horse box that Lauren and Adam Gray converted into a mobile Prosecco bar.

Since getting the box in March they have been busy converting it into a trendy and eye-catching bar. Lauren is a nurse, but currently on maternity leave, and Adam, a decorator. He was able to do much of the work on the box. The couple have two children aged six months and two-and-a-half years.

The business stocks local produce such as Belvoir Fruit Farms fruit juices, Tippled Pink spirits and Pipers crisps. Much of their supply comes from the Trickling Tap in Grantham.

Lauren said the idea came to her after discussing setting up her own business with a friend.

She said: “I have always wanted to have my own business. This is something completely different to what I do. There were times when I thought this is crazy. My husband brought the box back from Manchester. It was a rusty old thing with the straw still in it. I thought what on earth are we going to do with this?”

But the business is up and running with a number of events lined up. The couple are already thinking about the drinks they can serve over winter, but say they are unlikely to give up their day jobs. On August 6, they will take their Prosecco bar to Leadenham Teahouse artisan market.

For more details email Lauren at lauren@boxbubbles.co.uk or go to www.facebook.com/proseccoparty