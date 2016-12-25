Fulbeck Village Hall gets an upgrade thanks to Community Fund cash

A village hall has upgraded its facilities thanks to South Kesteven District Council’s Community Fund.

Fulbeck Village Hall Committee applied for a grant earlier this year to secure an upgraded kitchen and new toilets that had not received a facelift since the 1970s.

The group now has more contemporary facilities which means they can host community meetings, functions and hire out for events in more comfortable surroundings.

Other improvements have also been possible with the completion of a new baby changing unit and storage cupboards.

SKDC’s Leader and Executive Member for Growth Cllr Bob Adams said: “So much of our 365 square miles here in South Kesteven is made up of village communities and we’re pleased the fund can help provide meeting spaces such as this with facilities that befit the 21 st century.

“Village halls play an important part in some rural communities and we’re pleased the Community Fund’s grant will help keep people returning to this venue for meetings and celebrations for years to come.”

The fund was announced in 2015 for local groups or individuals to apply for part of a £300,000 pool of grant funding that the Council considers for projects to benefit the district’s residents.

Fund raiser and member of Fulbeck Village Hall Committee Iris Morison said the grant and its subsequent work had delighted local residents.

She said: “The hall is over 120 years old and requires maintenance on a regular basis. The refurbishments make the hall so much more attractive to people wanting to hold parties and for groups here who use the hall on a regular basis.

“The community is very pleased with the new kitchen and redecorated toilet facilities. The former kitchen was a nightmare when catering for over 100 people for a three course meal at the Harvest Supper.

“The Village Hall committee are very grateful to SKDC for their grant. The

whole village and wider community have commented on its improvement.”

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service administers the Community Fund on behalf of the Council. Applications are judged on criteria that seek to support community projects or events that demonstrate wide community benefit.

Applicants can apply for funding to improve community amenities or buildings and can also support community enterprise. A maximum of 80 per cent of the total cost of projects can be applied for. Applications of between £500 and £10,000 are allowed within this funding stream.

The Fund can also support community celebrations, sports events, street festivals, arts and cultural events. Again, up to a 80 per cent of the project costs is the threshold for those wishing to apply for between £200 and £5,000.

Groups or individuals can apply for grants by downloading an application form at www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk