Full list of remembrance events in Grantham

This year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal gets under way in Grantham on Monday.

Several remembrance events will be held in the town during the period of the appeal and there will be a parade and service at St Wulfram’s Church on Sunday, November 13.

The appeal to support servicemen and women and their families is being once again organised in Grantham by Grace Knightall, who has been fulfilling the role for 26 years.

Grace, 71, said: “Everybody is very generous and last year we sent almost £39,000 just from Grantham and the surrounding areas to legion headquarters.

“I am very grateful to all who gave so generously and we are hoping to do even better this year.”

Grace and her loyal band of some 50 supporters are putting out 200 collection boxes in shops, offices and factories in the town, as well as making street collections.

Volunteers also make door-to-door collection in some of our villages.

The full list of Remembrance and Poppy Appeal events is:

Sunday, November 6: Appeal launch in Garden of Remembrance, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, 11.30am. Mayor of Grantham Councillor Linda Wootten in attendance, along with standard-bearers. All welcome.

Monday, November 7: Collections will be made in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, and at Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Wednesday, November 9: At Grantham Cemetery, at 11am, children from St Anne’s Primary School will place crosses at the graves of ex-servicemen.

Friday, November 11, Armistice Day: At 11am, a two-minute silence will take place on St Peter’s Hill, plus a parade of standards by the Royal British Legion, Royal Air Force Association, Royal Naval Association and others.

Saturday, November 12: Town centre street collection by cadet organisations.

Sunday, November 13: Remembrance Sunday parade from Grantham bus station at 10.20 am to St Wulfram’s Church for 11am service conducted by the rector, Father Stuart Cradduck, followed by laying of wreaths and parade back to bus station.

3pm: Closing of the Garden of Remembrance, St Peter’s Hill. All welcome.