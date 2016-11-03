Fun day raises funds for Grantham A&E march bill

A fun day was held to raise funds to help cover the cost of supplying first aid cover for Saturday’s protest march through Grantham.

The event was held the day after at The Goose pub, and raised £240.

Ben Gliddon, Hope Morgan and Coun Charmaine Morgan.

Sarah Winfield set up a cake stall, Sheila Upton was selling crochet crafts and make-up was sold by Andrea Parker, plus an Avon stall.

Community Books, based in Welby Street, set up a book stall plus ‘guess the name of the teddy’ and ‘how many sweets are in the jar?’ games, which are continuing at the shop for the next few days.

Visitors could also have their faces painted and take on a Haunted House Halloween treasure hunt.

The fun day was the idea of Lorissa Goree, who said: “It was the first time I’ve organised anything like this.

“A big thanks to all the stall holders.

“I wanted to help this important campaign.”

Thanks was given to The Goose for hosting the fun day.

SOS Grantham Hospital also received some donations on the day of the march towards the cost of providing first aid cover.