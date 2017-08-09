Fund-raising zumbathon was ‘fabulous’

There were some red – but happy – faces at The Meres Leisure Centre on Saturday, as a group of fund-raisers took part in a two-hour zumbathon.

The event was in aid of the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund and was organised by supporter and district councillor Ian Selby.

Zumbathon. Photo: Ian Selby

Although the final total will not be known until all sponsorship is collected, Coun Selby hopes to reach at least £500.

He said: “It was another fabulous zumbathon and thoroughly enjoyed by all who took part.

“I would like to express sincere thanks to everyone who supported this event and who contributed towards the fund-raising.

“The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund is a wonderful local charity and it makes very good use of the money and none of the money is lost on administration and wages, unlike some of the large national charities.”

The two-hour session was led by class instructor Michael Anderson and was attended by Mayor of Grantham Coun Mike Cook and his wife.

Coun Selby gave thanks to them, and to 1Life, which operates the Grantham leisure centre.

Roy Wright, chair of trustees for the children’s fund, said: “For more than 34 years the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund has been helping local children with a disability, and their families, face some of life’s difficulties.

“It’s thanks to people like Ian and his zumba team that we can continue to do so.

“My sincere thanks to you all.”