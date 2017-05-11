Funds are needed to fix leaky Grantham church roof

A church congregation needs to raise £2,000 for essential roof repairs after battling with a leaky roof.

The Church of the Ascension, in Edinburgh Road, has been using buckets to collect water since it started dripping through the roof last year.

The church is very popular with local residents, who use it hold a variety of community groups, dancing, clubs, fetes and parties.

The Rev Chris Boland said he is worried about what will happen if the roof is not repaired soon.

He said: “Due to the octangle shape of the roof, it’s difficult to spot any problems, so we’ve had to have scaffolding erected which all adds up.

“We’ve been doing the best that we can but its getting steadily worse.”

The Rev Boland has now set up a church roof fund-raising team to come up with more ideas.

He added: “We’ve already received lots of support from the local community and we’ve had some great ideas for future fund-raising events.”

Nean Asher manages Community Books on Welby Street and is part of the fund-raising team. She helped to organise a craft fair at the church on Saturday to kick start the money-making.

She said: “Around 100 people turned up and enjoyed a variety of stalls, games, a raffle and refreshments and we managed to raise £350 towards the roof fund.”

Nean has organised a Beetle bingo night, to take place on Friday, June 2. Doors open at 7pm.

For more information on the roof fund, contact the Rev Boland at the church.