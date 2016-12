ShooShooBaby, the effortlessly funny musical double act, bring their unashamedly sparkly Christmas Party to Leadenham Village Hall on Saturday, December 10, with well-known festive songs and some vintage gems too.

Tickets cost £18, to include two-course supper, or seat only £10.

Contact Hilary on 01400 272835 or email hilary@leadenhampc.co.uk