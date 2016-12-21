Future of St George’s Day parade through Grantham secured

The future of the St George’s Day parade through Grantham has been saved – although scout groups taking part will take a slightly different route.

Lincolnshire Police has agreed to provide a few officers on the day and the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven will provide marshals.

The compromise was agreed at a meeting between police, the scouts and district councillor Ray Wootten.

The parade will no longer start at the bus station, but in St Peter’s Hill outside the council offices.

Eileen Booth, ccouts district commissioner, said: “We are very happy. I am very relieved that we still have the parade. It’s a tradition that goes back to the First World War. We don’t want it to stop.”

Earlier this year, Lincolnshire Police said it could no longer provide officers to marshal the event because of a lack of resources. It said it would help organisations with advice but they would have to organise the road closures themselves.

But this week Chief Insp Phil Vickers, of Lincolnshire Police, told the Journal he was very happy that an agreement had been reached to marshal future parades.

Chief Insp Vickers confirmed some officers would be available for the parade next year. He said: “I anticipate a minimum of three officers but it depends on the commitment from the Rotary club. I am very happy we could come to an agreement.”

John Asher, of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, confirmed he had spoken with the scouts and had said there would be no problem providing a number of people to act as marshals for the parade.

“We are very happy to do it,” he said.