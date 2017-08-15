Gallery: Day of family fun at Grantham’s Avery Lodge

Avery Lodge Care Home held a Barnyard Summer Fete on Saturday.

The day raised £1,349 – with more expected – which will go towards taking the home’s residents on an outing. A donation will also be made to St Barnabas Hospice.

Avery Lodge Care Home, barnyard summer fete. Pictured are the U3A line dancers

Residents had been preparing for the event for months, making decorations and items to sell on stalls.

There were stalls set up throughout the home, in Beacon Lane, Grantham, plus a barbecue, raffle, line dancing by group U3A, ‘singing for memory’, entertainment by Rodeo Jo, a tug of war and leg and chest waxes, while the home manager and activity co-ordinator went in the stocks.

Avery’s recreation and activity co-ordinator Robyn Taylor said: “The whole team really worked hard to ensure that it was a great experience for the residents, relatives and the community.”

Avery Lodge Care Home, barnyard summer fete. Pictured is: Zak Marshall

Avery Lodge Care Home, barnyard summer fete. Pictured are: Connor Arnold and Andrew Neave

Avery Lodge Care Home, barnyard summer fete. Pictured is: Joshua Hughes

Avery Lodge Care Home, barnyard summer fete. Pictured are: Robyn Taylor, Sam Tasker and Susan Bradley.