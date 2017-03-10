Gallery: Grantham Falcons win haul of cheerleading trophies and medals

Young Grantham cheerleaders returned home from a national cheerleading competition at the weekend holding well deserved trophies and medals.

Around 50 teams competed in the contest at Sheffield’s Institute of Sport, organised by cheerleading organisation Future Cheer.

The Falcons competed in a national cheerleading competition in Sheffield.

Among them was Grantham-based Lincolnshire Cheer Academy (LCA) Falcons.

They won a haul of prizes. They were: first place senior stunt group level 2; first place open cheer solo; fourth place senior jazz solo; fifth place open jazz solo; eighth and ninth place junior cheer solo; and sixth place junior youth and tiny cheer teams.

LCA’s head coach, and co-founder, Amanda Lambert, said: “Considering these groups have only been training for some months and were competing against high level teams who have been in the sport for years, our Grantham Falcons did us proud. They are on their way to becoming a force to be reckoned with.”

After being recognised as a sport by the International Sports Council, cheerleading is becoming popular among boys and girls, said Amanda.

She added: “The Falcons has quite a few strong male contenders in its team. Perry Flowers won his entry for his cheer solo and Daniel Watson was also part of the strong level 2 stunt group which also won first place.

“Perry and Daniel are also part of the coaching team, who enjoy assisting the teams with their gymnastics and stunting.”

To find out more about the LCA, and how you can be involved, email Amanda at lambert.amanda9@gmail.com or search for ‘Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy’ on Facebook.

