‘GANF is worth every blister!’

Four workers at South Kesteven District Council will walk 26 miles to raise money for two Grantham special schools and their PTA.

Bin men David Bennington, Mick Reeves and David Leivers, along with their colleague Amber Wakeling, will walk from Lincoln Cathedral to St Wulfram’s Church on June 24.

The Reeves family will take on the 26-mile walk from Lincoln Cathedral to St Wulfram's Church, in aid of GANF.

It is all to help raise money for a new sensory room for pupils at Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School, both of which belong to the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF).

Fund-raising is being coordinated by the Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA).

David Bennington said: “My son has attended GANF for the last four years and is progressing more than I imagined. I have seen how hard the children and staff work and how important the money raised by FOSA is, which is why I decided to try and help raise some more by doing a sponsored walk.”

The foursome will be joined on their walk by friends and supporters Dawn Whitfield, Scott Reeves and Amie-Jo Reeves.

Scott Reeves said: “Myself and my daughters are extremely impressed with the exceptional level of education received by our good friend’s son, Joseph Bennington. At GANF he has excelled more than anyone could ever have imagined he would. Super school, super teachers and staff, they are worth every blister!”

This isn’t the first time David Leivers and Mick have taken on a physical challenge for GANF – three years ago they ran the Robin Hood Marathon to raise funds.

** To support the team, visit mydonate.bt.com/teams/feetforfosa