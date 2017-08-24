GCSE results: ‘Congratulations to all’ says Sir William Robertson Academy headteacher

Students from Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, are delighted with their GCSE success with many gaining A* and grades 8 and 9 across several subjects.

Sophie Cooknell, from Welbourn, is celebrating with fantastic results in her 11 GCSEs with a 9 in Maths equating to higher than an A* with the new grading system, four A*s in Further Maths, Physics, French and Catering and Hospitality, three As in History, Chemistry and Biology and 6s in English Language and English Literature (equivalent to the high end of Grade B). Sophie will be staying on in the Sixth Form to study A Levels.

Kerry May, Phoebe Hall and Lauren Taylor

Kerry May from Ancaster was delighted with her results gaining A*s in History, Additional Science and Catering and Hospitality, an 8 for Maths (equivalent to an A*), A’s in Science and Media Studies, Grade 6 in English Literature and English Language and a B in German.

Other students who did exceptionally well included Diljit Atwal from Cranwell with a Grade 8 in Maths (equivalent A*), A’s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Further Maths, a Distinction* in the European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL), a Grade 5 in English Language, a Grade 4 in English Literature and a B in Computer Science; Jordan Howard, also from Cranwell, gained a Grade 8 in Maths, A’s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Geography, Grade 6 in English Language, Grade 5 in English Literature, Bs in Further Maths and PE Single and Double Award and a C in German; Jessica Magan, from Caythorpe, gained As in Art, Biology, German and Physics, Grade 7’s for English Literature and Maths, a Grade 6 for English Language, B’s in Further Maths, Chemistry and Geography; Jade Blenkinship, from Harrowby, secured As in Biology and History, a Grade 7 in English Literature, Grade 6s in English Language and Maths and Bs in Chemistry, Physics, French and Geography plus a C in Further Maths.

The majority of these students will be joining the Sixth Form along with over 50 others as they move into Year 12 to study their AS/A2 courses. Six students from other local schools will also be joining the flourishing Sixth Form which celebrated its best ever A Level results last week..

Headteacher Mark Guest said: “The school matched its excellent results from last year with 54 per cent of students gaining GCSEs in English and Maths at grades 4-9.This is an outstanding achievement as the new GCSEs are designed to be much tougher and to raise the bar for all students nationally.

SWRA

“Our congratulations go to all of our students and their families.”