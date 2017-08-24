GCSE results: Headteacher ‘delighted’ with Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School pupils’ grades

Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School has reported another very good year for results at GCSE, with 53 per cent of all subject passes being awarded the top grades.

Meanwhile. over 99 per cent of all students achieved at least five A*/C passes and 57 per cent achieved at least five A*/A or equivalent passes this year.

GCSEs results day, KGGS: Hiera Nezir, Ellie Hill, Aiswarya Lakshmi

Headteacher David Scott said he is “delighted” for the Year 11 students at KGGS.

He added: “Our staff and students have worked extremely hard throughout the year and parents have been very supportive. Students’ results are richly deserved and I am particularly pleased that they have coped well with the additional pressures caused by some uncertainty in the national press over the new GCSEs in English and maths.

“They are a resilient group and they have achieved their academic success whilst still contributing to their wider school community.”

There were a large number of outstanding individual performances at KGGS with an impressive 42 students achieving at least 10 A*/A grades, 13 of whom achieved 12 A*/A.

GCSEs results day, KGGS: Sara Ahmed, Jessica Bailey, Hannah Jones