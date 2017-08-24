GCSE results: Rise in pass rate at Walton Girls’ High School

Students and staff at Grantham’s Walton Girls’ High School are celebrating a rise in the pass rate by over 13 per cent, with over 50 per cent achieving the top grades.

Over 72 per cent of students achieved at least five A*-C (or equivalent), including English and maths, reflecting the focus and commitment of students to meet the changes in GCSE courses and grading this year.

GCSEs, Walton Girls' High School: Nicole Gunther, Lili Hajnal, Renata Hajnal (Lili achieving grade 9s and the highest achiever in the Academy).

A school spokesman said that Year 11 students have been provided with a ‘comprehensive and focussed package of support’ this year, including 1:1 tuition, motivational speakers, well-being workshops, a programme of new and innovative revision techniques and individual mentors.

Outstanding individual achievements included Lili Hajanal who achieved one A**, six A*s and three As, Elisia Chettle who gained five A*s and five As, Lucy Valentine who achieved one A*, three As and four Bs and Renata Hajanal who achieved four A*s, three As and three Cs.

Principal Caroline Saxelby said: “The results achieved by our students are a testament to the time and effort they and our staff have dedicated to succeeding at the very start of a new era in courses and grading. There have been many outstanding successes and this reflects the hard work put in throughout the year.

“I am extremely proud of our students’ achievements and am delighted that many of them are continuing their education in Walton’s Sixth Form, which also achieved fantastic results this year.”