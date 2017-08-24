GCSE results: Some outstanding grades for King’s School boys

Grantham’s boys’ grammar school is celebrating some top results again this year, with particular congratulations going to its highest performers.

Meanwhile, all King’s School students have this year achieved five GCSEs including English and Maths.

GCSEs results day, King's School: Henry Wood and Felix Cross

Headmaster Frank Hedley said: “This is an outstanding achievement and the boys deserve our warmest congratulations.”

Top achieving students are:

n Alex Pay, with three grade 9s and eight A* grades;

n Dominic Mould, with three grade 9s, seven A*s and one A grade;

GCSEs results day, King's School: Archie Fraser-Dale, Ben Payne

n Felix Cross, with two grade 9s and one 7 along with seven A* grades;

n Ben Wright, with one grade 9, 8 and 7 along with seven A*s and two A grades.

Mr Hedley added: “All students are to be congratulated. These results are the outcome of a great deal of hard work on the part of students and staff alike.

“Though the pressure on students is considerable, at King’s we remain committed to a fully rounded education. The boys not only achieve well in external examinations, but are also articulate, well-adjusted young men with wide interests beyond their timetabled lessons.

GCSEs results day, King's School: Dominic Mould

“I am grateful for the tremendous support that has been given to the boys by teaching staff and by parents.”