GCSE results: Strong performance by Priory Ruskin Academy

The Priory Ruskin Academy is celebrating another excellent GCSE year which looks set to continue the academy’s strong and sustained performance.

Headteacher of the Grantham school Rachel Wyles said: “The students and staff should be incredibly proud of their achievements which is a result of their hardwork, energy and drive.”

GCSE results day: Priory Ruskin Academy

Students who are celebrating achieving the top grades of 8 and 9 in the new GCSEs include Ben Mortimer, Anjelika Malakovska, Kane Short, Sydney Ward, Andrew Hall and Oliver Lappin.

