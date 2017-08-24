GCSE results: Strong performances are achieved at St Hugh’s

Staff and students at West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s have worked hard to attain some excellent results this year.

Particularly strong performances have been seen in French, Spanish, PE, religious and moral education, science and humanities.

GCSE results, St Hugh's

Students who have excelled include Tom Collingwood, Tamera O’Boyle and Edward Smith.

Tom has met or exceeded his minimum expected grade in all subjects; Tamera achieved a level 7 in English language, an A in religious and moral education, four Bs, and passes in other subjects; Edward joins Tamera in English success, having been awarded a level 8 in English language.

Edward said: “I nailed that!”

He was complimentary of the support from staff, in particular his English teacher. He also has a clutch of excellent results gaining a level 6 in English Literature, three Bs, and four further good results.

A notable performance was seen from Anita Feldmane, who was awarded a 7 in English Literature, a 5 in English Language, B in art, two Cs in the sciences and a distinction* in ECDL.

There were some strong performances in maths too, with Annmarie Wydra being awarded a 7: she gained an A in religious and moral education, a 6 in English Language, a further four grade Bs, and a 5 in English literature.

Michael Thompson gained an excellent list of results with a distinction* for ECDL, a 6 in English language and five further subjects at grade B.

Hannah Sharman’s results were above target in seven subjects including English, maths and science. Hollie Hipkiss and Marcus Miller also demonstrated consistency across a range of subjects, with Hollie being awarded a 7 in English Literature and maths, in addition to an A, four Bs and a 5. Marcus’s results are above target in all subjects – and significantly above expectation in maths.

Sophie Dickinson’s accomplishment covers nine subjects, including a distinction, 6 in maths, four Bs, two 5s and a C.

Susan Dench, executive headteacher for the West Grantham Academies Trust, said: “These students demonstrate what can be achieved with good teaching, sustained effort and a determination to achieve excellence. Improvements in discipline and a culture of high expectations have enabled these students and other students to achieve success in their examinations.

“We wish all our outgoing Year 11 students luck and happiness for the next stages of their lives, knowing that they have gained so much more than their GCSEs during their time at St Hugh’s.”