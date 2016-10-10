Get a taste of France when specialist market returns to Grantham

A specialist French market is just days away from its return to Grantham.

Over a dozen traders will promote and sell French food, fashion and goods at the town’s market. There will also be vintage music and family entertainment. The French market will run between 9am and 5pm and will feature a French delicatessen, cheese, bread and patisserie, sausages, crepes, biscuits, a charcuterie and clothes and craft stalls.

SKouth Kesteven District Council’s venues and facilities manager Paul Stokes said: “We hope to build on last year’s successful event, so make sure you head to Grantham’s market on Saturday for a flavour of France.”

Conduit Lane and the Market Place will be closed to through traffic on the day.