Get ready for Grantham’s 10th annual Dysart Park Fun Day

Dysart Park Fun Day marks its 10th anniversary on Sunday with what is likely to be its biggest and most popular event yet.

Entry is free and the fun starts at 11am. One of the main draws of the event is the fun dog show, sponsored by Vets4Pets, with lots of categories and prizes up for grabs.

Dogs must be registered by 11.30am with judging starting at noon. It costs £2 per dog per class.

The fun day also hosts numerous arena attractions, about 80 stalls, archery, a falconry display, pony rides, tennis sessions, food and refreshments and Reptile Life, sponsored by Khaos Control Solutions. There will also be a Star Wars stormtrooper in the park to have your picture taken with and help raise money for charity.

Raffle tickets will be on sale on the day to help raise money for an inclusive swing for the play area in the park.

Hannah Martin, chairman of the Dysart Park Action Group, said she was proud of how popular the fun day had become over the years.

Hannah said: “People have told me how much their children look forward to bringing their pocket money to spend there. It really is a family day for everybody. It is something we are passionate about it.”

Organisers would still welcome volunteers to help with the running of the event. Anybody who wants to volunteer can go to its Facebook page or www.dysartpark.com

All the pitches for this year’s event have been taken up, but if anybody is keen to take up a pitch for next year’s event they can text 07508 517281 to register their interest.

Hannah and a colleague have secured £500 each in sponsorship from their employer, Yorkshire Bank, which they will put towards next year’s event as insurance, printing and Portaloos are all costs they have to cover.