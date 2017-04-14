Get ready for the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund’s Festival of Excitement!

Following on from the success of last year’s Festival of Excitement, the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund is set to hold another fantastic event for disabled children and their families.

Held again at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, on the edge of the town, the festival will take place on Saturday, July 15 and will feature all the favourites from last year.

The highlight will once again be rally car experiences, courtesy of the Dukeries Motor Club. Drivers associated with the club will bring their rally vehicles to the barracks and youngsters – and adults – will be able to enjoy a thrilling ride on a dedicated track (persons must be at least 4ft 6ins in height to be a passenger in a rally car while it is moving).

There will also be fairground rides, rides in Centrebus double deckers, inflatables, dance performances, music, exotic animals, face painting, a sensory space and more.

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a registered charity, has supported families with disabled children for over 30 years, and it is these youngsters who are at the heart of the day. All attractions, activities and facilities are being organised with their needs in mind to ensure they have a wonderful day they and their parents, carers and siblings will remember.

Chair of trustees Roy Wright said: “This is an event designed to bring families of disabled children together, giving them an experience of thrills and fun that they can all enjoy.

“It is planned that throughout the day there will be something happening that everyone will enjoy.”

Toilet facilities will have full disabled access, plus there will be a tea tent and food stalls.

Entry, activities and food will be entirely free of charge, paid for by the charity.

Admission to the festival is by invitation only and it will not be open to the public on the day.

We are asking families and disability support groups and organisations to request forms and further information by emailing shaz.me@hotmail.co.uk

Places are limited so we ask that forms are requested early to avoid disappointment.

* The charity relies on fund-raising activities and donations to be able to carry out the work it does, not only to put on events and trips but also to provide grants for adapted facilities at home, medical equipment and more. Trustees, and the families we support, are grateful to all individuals, businesses and groups wishing to raise funds for the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

For information, email marie.bond@granthamjournal.co.uk