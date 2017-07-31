Get your tickets for Grantham Business Club meeting

Tickets to the next Grantham Business Club (GBC) meeting – on Thursday, September 7 – are available to buy.

The meeting will take place in the Pavillion at Arenu UK, in Allington, starting at 6pm.

In addition to the usual networking opportunities and buffet, there will be a theme of workplace skills with speakers on the topic to be announced in due course.

GBC secretary Annie Mason said: “If you have a view or want to get involved with your business community, you should be at this meeting. The Grantham Business Club is your club and is for the benefit of all businesses.”

To book your place at the GBC meetng, visit Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/GBCSept7

Alternatively, email annie.mason@sjpp.co.uk or call 07852 976392.