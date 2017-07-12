Giant new arrival at Grantham’s Downtown Garden Centre is sure to be popular with youngsters

A new attraction at Downtown Garden Centre is sure to be a hit with youngsters.

The Gonerby Moor garden centre has on display a 4.5m long Schleich Tyrannosaurus Rex – the only one in the UK.

Toys buyer Alan Swain said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve our stores and add a little something extra. When this opportunity came up we just couldn’t say no.”

There’s also a variety of dinosaur-themed activities – visitors can win Schleich sets in the ‘Name our T-Rex’ competition, embark on a dinosaur hunt and take part in a ‘T Rex selfie’ competition.