Gifted Christmas market returns to Sleaford’s Nationa Centre for Craft and Design

After attracting thousands of people in 2015 The Gifted Contemporary Christmas Market is set to return to Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD).

This weekend, Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, visit the NCCD for a unique Christmas event.

There will be high quality crafts, drop in workshops, specialist food and a craft trail.

In 2015, Gifted Contemporary Christmas Market had more than 3,000 visitors.

A spokesman for NCCD said: “The event prides itself in providing the highest standard of craft and food makers to ensure a unique Christmas shopping experience. This year we welcome musicians, local choirs and demonstrators to conjure a traditional and contemporary festive atmosphere.”

Visitors can browse stalls selling jewellery and homeware, or indulge themselves with fudge and cupcakes.

Drop-in sessions include gliding a festive decoration with W H Conservation, or decorating crockery with ceramicist Kate McBride.

A Christmas crafts trail will take visitors inside to see Here and Now and Soft Engineering, exhibitions at NCCD.

The free event runs from 10am to 4pm on both days.

For details, visit: www.nationalcraftanddesign.org.uk/