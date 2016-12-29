‘Glamp’ site plan for farm in Barkston

A farming family in Barkston wants to turn part of its farm into a ‘glamp’ site.

The Elnor family, which already operates a caravan storage facility, has applied for permission to build nine timber ‘wigwam’ camping pods and a reception building on Mill Farm in West Street.

In a planning application submitted to South Kesteven District Council, the family said: “The proposal will complement the farm business and create a further farm diversification scheme in addition to the existing caravan storage facilities.”

The self-contained, heated wigwams will be designed in a contemporary style and feature electricity, a kitchenette, toilet and shower facilities. They would stand at 3.2m tall.

The applicant said: “The proposal seeks to provide an upmarket ‘glamping’ experience for the holidaymaker.

“The timber accommodation is suitable for use throughout the year, is eco-friendly and of a high quality.

“This type of holiday is becoming increasingly popular with people wishing to stay in this country rather than holiday abroad.”

The camping facility would ‘contribute to the viability of the farming enterprise’.

* View the application in full by searching ‘S16/2705’ at www.southkesteven.gov.uk