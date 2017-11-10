Glowing praise for growing Corby Glen playgroup

A village playgroup has received lavish praise from school inspectors.

Corby Glen Playgroup received an across-the-board ‘good’ rating from Ofsted in a visit which saw its inspector take part in its activities.

The resulting report said the quality and standards of its early years provision was ‘good’.

The same rating was also given for the effectiveness of the leadership and management; the quality of teaching, learning and assessment; the school’s personal development, behaviour and welfare; plus the outcomes for children.

The report said: “Children are happy and settle quickly in the playgroup. All children demonstrate good levels of confidence, showing they feel safe and secure.

“The manager and her team are qualified, experienced and enthusiastic. Staff are deployed effectively and work together well. They share ideas and support each other to meet each child’s care needs.”

Staff were also praised for knowing children well to support their learning and development and for establishing partnerships with parents, who spoke highly of the playgroup and how it informed them of their child’s progress.

However, inspectors called on the playgroup to better organise group time activities and to make better use of the outdoors in learning.

Corby Glen Playgroup was registered in 1994. Having four childcare staff, it has 24 places for children aged two-four.

Manager Susan Hodgson said the playgroup was “very, very proud” to receive the ‘good’ rating, which it also received in 2014.

She added: “The staff and the community of the playgroup have worked really hard since the last inspection. We have improved since them by getting good across all areas.

“The parents have been very supportive. The children were fantastic on the day. They involved the Ofsted officer with their learning. What could have been a scary event for the setting was a really pleasant day.”

Susan said the playgroup is seeking funding for a tarpaulin cover to help it improve its outdoor learning. She also thanked the Lincolnshire Co-op for supporting the school, including supplying children with outdoor ‘puddle suits’ so they can go out in all weathers.

Susan added: “We are really good with child numbers and have lots of new children coming in. We are offering the 30 hours’ funding the Government has rolled out. We now have a waiting list.”

The school held a teddy bears’ picnic to celebrate its report.