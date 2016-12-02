Go along and help decorate the Wyndham Park tree

Volunteers are invited to help decorate the Christmas tree in Wyndham Park on Saturday, December 10.

The tree will be one of the centrepieces of the Christmas in the Park event.

Anybody who wishes to help should go along to the black and white pavilion next to the car park to help put decorations on the tree from 11.30am until 1pm on the day.

Volunteers from Wyndham Park Forum will be on hand to help families and individuals decorate the tree.

The tree will then be on show throughout December and the New Year and during the park’s Christmas event on Sunday, December 18, from 10am to 4pm.

The Christmas event will feature Santa’s grotto and a dozen stalls. There will be carol singing, a free bouncy castle and arts and craft sessions for children and adults to design Christmas decorations.

The history of the park during the Christmases of the First World War will be showcased. There will be festive food and drink available at the park cafe.

The event has been organised by South Kesteven District Council, Wyndham Park Forum and Cafe Indulgence.