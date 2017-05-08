Go barking mad for Great British Dog Walk at Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle will play host to four-legged friends and their owners next month, as it takes part in the Great British Dog Walk.

The castle is one of 20 venues across the UK to hold the event on Sunday, June 18 to raise funds for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Around 350 adults and dogs of all shapes and sizes are expected to take part. There will be 8km and 3km routes for dog-lovers, families with or without buggies, couples, independent walkers and organised walking groups.

Funds raised will help ensure more hearing dogs can be trained to bring life-transforming benefits to deaf children and adults, like Mike Wilson, who lives near Grantham.

Mike is profoundly deaf and is now enjoying life so much more with his hearing dog Ronnie.

He said: “With Ronnie I have begun to re-live the life I had before hearing loss. I am more relaxed at home knowing she is there to alert me to sounds I can no longer hear.

“People are more tolerant of deafness when they understand what an assistance dog is and what he does for me. He makes my deafness more visible.”

The walk begins at 11am.

Refreshments, games and craft stalls will be on offer. Walkers can also take a picnic to enjoy after the walk.

Lucy Ward, the charity’s community fund-raising manager, said: “We are thrilled to be holding this walk at Belvoir Castle for the first time. This will be a fun day that all the family can enjoy, even if you don’t have a dog!”

Tickets to the walk are £10 in advance for adults online at www.greatbritishdogwalk.org or £12 on the day. Children under 16 are free. Some shorter routes are suitable for parents with buggies, check the website for details.

The Great British Dog Walk is supported by MedicAnimal.