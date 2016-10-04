Golden couple mark 50 years of marriage with family and friends

A couple both born and bred in Grantham celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Cynthia and Graham Bennett were married in Grantham on October 1, 1966. They celebrated their anniversary with a large group of family and friends on a weekend away in Tetford.

The couple first met at a dance at Bmarc and Graham walked Cynthia home. They were married in St John’s Church, Spitalgate, They held a reception at Neal’s Cranes social club in Dysart Road and that was followed by a honeymoon on the Isle of Wight.

Graham, 73, started work at Steelweld but after being made redundant he helped out a friend at the Esso garage on Bridge End Road. The friend had broken a leg and Graham agreed to replace him for six weeks. Graham ended up staying there for another 27 years.

Cynthia is well known for her hairdressing business in Dudley Road. After several years of working there for the owner she took over the business in 1971. Four years ago she handed over the business to her niece, but she still works there a few days a week. Cynthia said: “It’s been a joy to work there over the years and it’s nice that we have been able to keep the business in the family.”

Graham and Cynthia lived next door to the salon for 20 years. They now live in Cliffe Road, Gonerby Hill Foot, next door to their daughter, Elise. The couple also have a son, Neil, who lives in Kettering, and they have three granddaughters.

The couple like gardening and DIY, but most of all they enjoy going to American square dancing in Allington. Cynthia said: “After the children left we wanted something to do. It’s lovely and we have made so many friends there.”