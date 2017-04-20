Good turnout to first NHStival rehearsal in Grantham

Campaigners gathered at St Wulfram’s Church last night (Wednesday) to sing in support of the NHS.

Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire (F4LL) has joined others around the country in forming an ‘NHStival’ choir in protest against the “demise” of the health service.

The campaign group was joined by two choirs, Syncapella and Raised in Song, with Abi Moore as choir master.

The idea to set up a local NHStival came from F4LL’s Melissa Darcey and Sarah Stock.

Melissa told the Journal: “This was an idea that myself and Sarah discussed one evening a couple of months ago and to now see the idea form into a reality is amazing. Campaigning to save local healthcare services and the NHS can be challenging at times and there is really no better way to lift spirits than to join together in song.

“The song ‘Fix You’ by Coldplay is lyrically relevant to what is going on with our NHS at present and will highlight just how much our NHS actually means to us locally and nationally.”

Around 50 people turned out to the first practice, which will be followed by further rehearsals. When they are ready, they will join in a Band Aid-style video with fellow campaign groups across the country.

Meliisa added: “The NHStival is important to me because singing naturally makes you feel happy. We want to celebrate our NHS by dedicating the song to the world-envied service and all our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who we value and appreciate for all their hard work.

“Releasing the video when it is complete will highlight just how much the NHS means to us across the country whilst highlighting that the issues we face currently in our NHS are not unique or isolated.”