Grandparents enjoy nursery visit

Grandparents joined their grandchildren for a stay and play session at nursery on Friday, to celebrate National Grandparents Day.

Pre-school children at Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, Boothby Pagnell, invited their grandparents to join them for a morning of singing, dancing, crafts and even yoga.

It is the second year that the pre-school has hosted the grandparent play sessions.

Manager Kate Robinson said: “Last year was such a success that we decided to make it an annual event. It is great to extend our parent partnerships to grandparents too.

“We had a fantastic morning. The children enjoyed showing their grandparents around their nursery and everyone was so happy and engrossed in a variety of activities. Our babies sang and danced with glowsticks in a dimmed room, the toddlers took part in a weekly yoga class and explored their inside and outside spaces. Kindergarten made faces using dough and natural materials, as well as sharing books with their grandparents and decorated biscuits.”

On Thursday, the children had baked cakes and shared these with their grandparents on Friday, as part of their morning snack time.

The morning proved very popular with everyone who attended.

One grandparent, said: “It was lovely to come and see where my grandson goes to nursery. The new building is superb. We had a lovely time sharing a story and showing me around his room.”

Another grandparent posted on the nursery’s social media page. She said: “What a lovely time I had this morning sharing Reuben’s Great Wood Farm experiences. I loved Baby Yoga - he always talks about it on Fridays.”

Alastair Smith was invited to spend the morning with his two granddaughters Sofia and Harriet.

He said: “They had made chocolate cornflake cakes and I even got to take part in a yoga class with the children.”

Kate added: “The rooms all had such a lovely atmosphere and everyone enjoyed themselves. It provides a great opportunity for grandparents to come in and experience what their grandchild gets up to at nursery, and for some to see the nursery for the first time.

“It is quickly becoming one of our favourite events in our annual calendar. It is a really special for everyone involved.”