Grantham A&E campaign: Posters and protests

Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital (F4GH) campaigners will be behind a stall at Grantham Market on Saturday, where they will be giving out posters and leaflets.

The literature is in support of the campaign to reinstate a 24-hour A&E at Grantham Hospital and people are encouraged to put them in windows.

Meanwhile, preparations continue ahead of the campaign group’s march through Grantham on February 25. It will start at 11am in St Peter’s Hill, travelling through town to the hospital.

Also taking place on Saturday is the ‘Hands off our NHS D-Day’ march in London, which F4GH campaigners will join. They will join other campaign groups in the march from Gower Street to Trafalgar Square, where a rally will be held against sustainability and transformation plans (STPs). A coach will leave the hospital at 7.30am. The cost is £15 and anybody interested in joining the trip should contact Melissa at melissa.darcey@googlemail.com