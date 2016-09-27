Grantham A&E campaigners to question hospital boss at St Wulfram’s public meeting

Campaigners fighting to have full A&E services restored at Grantham Hospital will question one of the trust’s bosses at a meeting on Thursday.

Members of the public are invited to the meeting at St Wulfram’s Church at 12.30pm on Thursday. Dr Suneil Kapadia, medical director of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, will attend to answer questions.

Dr Kapadia made the decision to close Grantham A&E overnight for three months from August 17. He says he cannot guarantee that services will return to normal once that period is over.

The meeting will last about one and a half hours. Campaigners say they want to see as many members of the public there as possible.

Representatives of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital and SOS Grantham Hospital will be there.