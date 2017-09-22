Grantham A&E: ‘No plan for long-term future of A&E’ says hospital trust boss

The chief executive of the trust which runs Grantham hospital says there is no plan for the long-term future of the town’s A&E unit.

Jan Sobieraj was speaking at today’s annual general meeting of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

In response to a question on the future of the A&E unit from local councillor Ray Wootten, he said plans were being discussed for an interim model for the unit which would hopefully be in place for the winter.

But with regard to the long-term future of the unit, he said: “We have to look at how in light of our problems with staffing can we provide something that works in a much more sustainable way and there isn’t a plan, because that is a much more detailed piece of work which we have to do. It’s about where do we get staff from, how it runs, does it work with EMAS, does it work better for Grantham and that is definitely something to go to public consultation, public engagement. There isn’t a plan at the moment.”

Coun Wootten said he was “gobsmacked” at Mr Sobieraj’s response. “For the chief executive to say we have got no plans, well somebody must have plans. I am totally gobsmacked that they don’t know what they are doing. “It’s frustrating for me and the residents who are expecting some directional lead from the trust board or NHS England. Somewhere somebody must have those plans. We as a community in Grantham demand to be informed of what their future plans are for Grantham Hospital. NHS England need to come clean quick.”

Sarah Stock, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, said it was “very concerning”. She said: “ULHT have always said they will reopen Grantham A&E when it is safe to do so. They have now backtracked on that completely.”