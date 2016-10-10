Grantham A&E supporters protest in London

Grantham A&E supporters are protesting in London today with thousands of others from around the country demanding their emergency departments are kept open.

Protester Elvis Stooke took these photos of Grantham protesters in the capital. They have joined up with other protesters in Trafalgar Square and are marching on Downing Street and the Department of Health.

Grantham protesters in London. 4sTfujHRU3d7EgMt_LMC

A small group of the Grantham protesters is due to meet Grantham MP Nick Boles this afternoon in the House of Commons to ask him about his role in keeping the A&E department open.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust closed the department on August 17 between 6.30pm and 9am to relieve a staffing crisis at Lincoln and Boston. It says the Grantham department will remain closed over night at least until November 17.

Grantham protesters in London call for the restoration of their 24 hour A&E. FoDl4sG_yu81oEhSERXA