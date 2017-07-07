Grantham additional needs schools continue to be ‘outstanding’ - Ofsted

Two schools in Grantham both remain ‘outstanding’ after they were given separate Ofsted inspections recently.

Sandon School and Ambergate Sports College, both part of the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship, were visited by inspectors on June 14 and June 27 respectively.

Inspectors said the Sandon leadership and their team of staff are highly committed professionals making sure that ‘the pupils receive excellent teaching and care’.

The report added: “The leadership have maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection because of successfully building on the school’s qualities.”

It added: “The local governing body and the Community Inclusive Trust know the school well and provide effective support and challenge to school leaders to ensure that the high standards are maintained. The trust provides a range of training opportunities for staff to continually improve their performance.”

They also said that staff morale is high and the school has a strong focus on providing therapeutic support to enable the pupils to learn. Ofsted found that Sandon School successfully promotes pupils’ communication skills and has a comprehensive system in place for checking pupil progress.

Headteacher of Sandon School, Stela Plamenova, said: “This report is true recognition of the dedication, hard work and endless devotion of all the teaching staff, support staff, and leaders at Sandon School. The report states that pupils are making outstanding progress from their starting points and I am proud of the children and the staff, for the part they all play in achieving such great results.”

Ofsted inspectors were impressed with the school’s focus on ensuring that pupils have the skills and knowledge to lead fulfilled lives after they have finished school. They reported that the teachers have high expectations for their pupils and, as a result, the pupils are engaged and motivated.

Ofsted also gave praise to the leadership team at Ambergate Sports College as it had also maintained an outstanding quality of eduction.

It said: “You take effective action to ensure that pupils make strong progress and prepare them well for life after school. Staff know their pupils well and in teaching them, they plan appropriate learning activities that enable pupils to fulfil their potential.”

Ofsted added: “Because of precise planning that teachers undertake, this ensures that all pupils engage well with, and take pride in, their learning. As a result, nearly all pupils make outstanding progress.”

They also said that staff receive regular opportunities to share best practice and learn from their colleagues’ experiences. Such occasions happen daily and in doing so, staff support each other to ensure that pupils engage with their learning and make strong progress.

Headteacher of Ambergate Sports College, James Ellis, said he is proud of the exceptional work put in by the entire staff team.

He added: “I would just like to say a huge well done to all of the pupils and staff at Ambergate. The report proves that the work they do on a daily basis is outstanding. This judgement will continue to allow us to access the very best provision for pupils, for years to come.”

Ofsted inspectors said they were impressed with the leadership’s precise understanding of the quality of teaching at the school. This has been achieved through regular visits to lessons and comprehensive systems for checking pupils’ work.