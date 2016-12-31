Grantham Age UK shop in plea for your unwanted Christmas presents

A Grantham charity shop is asking anyone with unwanted Christmas presents to donate them.

Rather than throwing them out or leaving unwanted Christmas presents to gather dust at the back of the wardrobe, Age UK is urging people to have a clear out and donate any unwanted gifts to its Market Place shop.

The Grantham shop accepts donations of both new and second hand items, all of which are then sold on to be loved again, helping to raise vital funds for the Charity’s work supporting older people.

The average bag of donations is worth £10 to Age UK, but some can be worth far more, and helps the Charity to continue to support those who are facing later life alone by providing services including lunch clubs, exercise classes and befriending services.

Georgina Thorpe, Grantham shop manager, said: “It can be difficult knowing what do to with gifts that will never be used, however by donating unwanted Christmas presents or old items to our shop people will be helping a great cause. Not only could they be another person’s treasure, your donations will also help us brighten up 2017 for an older person and that’s why we are urging everyone in the area to have a clear out and get rid of any items they don’t fancy holding onto – they will really help us kick off the New Year and raise vital funds.”

The money raised through Age UK’s shops also goes towards supporting the charity’s free advice line (open 365 days a year) and vital campaigning work.

Donations can be maximised by signing up to gift aid. By simply completing a basic form when you donate goods means that Age UK will receive an extra 25p for every £1 that is raised from donations from the government.

To find your local Age UK shop or for more details about Age UK visit www.ageuk.org.uk