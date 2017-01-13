Grantham and Stamford MP welcomes £2.5 million funding dedicated to fixing county’s pot holes

Grantham & Stamford MP Nick Boles has welcomed news that local road-users will benefit from a dedicated £2.5m pothole fund in addition to the county’s normal funding.

Lincolnshire has been awarded £35.4million to spend on road improvements for the coming year - one of the highest levels of funding in the country announced by the Government today (Friday).

This cash is part of a £1.2 billion fund that the government is allocating to councils to repair and rebuild our transport links.

Mr Boles said: “The state of roads and pavements is something that is constantly raised with me and really frustrates drivers, including me. More funding is obviously great news and I hope that Lincolnshire County Council will use it wisely so that we can see the benefits here in my constituency.

“The announcement shows that we are delivering on our commitment to invest in infrastructure to support local people, attract businesses and secure a better future. Obviously, Lincolnshire’s rural road network has its own unique problems and can be more expensive to maintain, which the Government recognises and that’s why Lincolnshire gets almost twice as much roads funding as any other county in the East Midlands.”