Grantham animal rescue charity appeals for people to home cats

A cat rescue charity in Grantham desperately needs people to home its cats.

Cath Rowson, of ROCK animal rescue, says her cat pens are full. She said: “All the cats are neuteredbefore they leave us and are flea and worm trated. We can also microchip them.

Boomer.

“We have no kittens yet, but need to home the cats to make room for more cats and kittens as they arrive.

“We have our food bins in Morrisons and Kennelgate. There is also a food bin at Downtown garden centre or food can be left on my doorstep at 41 Redcross Street or at Kirk’s Vets, Sandon Road.”

Grantham ROCK is hosting a large tombola on Saturday (April 29) from 9.30am outside Morrisons.

For further information call Cath on 01476 571636 or go to www.granthamrock.co.uk

Summer.

Sooty.

Pepper.