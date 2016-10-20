Grantham area heritage sites put forward for awards

Belton House and Woolsthorpe Manor, both National Trust sites, are up for Lincolnshire Heritage Forum awards, with a ceremony taking place at The Colelction in Lincoln next month.

The awards celebrate the work done by museums and heritage sites. Belton House is in the Heritage Learning and Volunteer Involvement categories and Woolsthorpe Manor in the Inspiration category.

Jackie Goodall, team leader for the awards ceremony, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming such an amazing group of heritage professionals to The Collection for our 10th awards ceremony.

“The people working within the county’s heritage industry, many of whom are volunteers, work tirelessly to provide the people of Lincolnshire and beyond with an immersive, interesting and educational experience each time they visit one of our sites or museums. It’s because of them that we have so many well-run and well-maintained heritage destinations throughout our great county.

“What we plan on doing at this year’s ceremony is recognise the men, women and places that stand out among the rest as some of the very best examples of what Lincolnshire’s heritage industry is all about.”

Judging the nominations will be David Start, retired CEO of Heritage Lincolnshire; Catherine Wilson OBE, retired director of Norfolk Museum Service; Anita Holinshead, Freelance Museum and Heritage Services; and Neville Stankley, principal lecturer at the Centre for Public History, Museum and Heritage Management. They will be assisted by Liz Bates from Heritage Lincolnshire.

The Lincolnshire Heritage Forum exists to support, develop and promote museums and heritage attractions in the county through meetings, training opportunities, networking, skills sharing and joint projects and promotional activities.

The Forum, like many of its member sites, is run by a voluntary committee elected each year by the organisation’s wider membership.

For more information about Lincolnshire Heritage Forum, visit www.lincsheritageforum.org.uk