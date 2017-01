Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted on Guildhall Street in Grantham causing a cut to his eye.

The incident took place on Saturday (January 21) at about 5.10 pm. The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, tall, of slim build, with ginger hair.

If you witnessed the assault, or have any information that could help, call the police on 101 quoting incident number 268 of January 21.